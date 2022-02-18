Norfolk City Council hears proposals to redevelop Military Circle Mall; public invited to submit input

NORFOLK, Va. - We're learning more about plans to revive the Military Circle area in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Economic Development Authority bought most of the area near Military Highway and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

There are currently three proposals on the table.

Some big names are part of redevelopment efforts , including NFL legend Emmitt Smith and musician Pharrell Williams.

Smith presented the “Crossroads” proposal Thursday in Norfolk. It includes an arena, a sports complex, a hotel, homes and businesses.

There would also be a park, open space, paths for walking and biking. The second proposal is called “The Well.” There's a lake, parks and open space, as well as plans for an outdoor amphitheater and a rec center.

The homes will include senior housing. Williams is the lead developer in the third proposal, called "Wellness Circle.” The plan includes a medical campus, homes, retail and a hotel.

It also calls for an arena and community space, including a YMCA and a wellness loop.

If you’d like to submit your input, you can do so here.