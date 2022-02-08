Norfolk City Council to discuss St. Paul’s housing development

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk City Council members will discuss a possible expansion of the St. Paul’s housing development project during Tuesday's meeting.

The city’s effort to redevelop the St. Paul’s area has been ongoing for years. The city is tearing down public housing units in three neighborhoods, including Tidewater Gardens, Young Terrace and Calvert Square.

About 4,000 people who live in the apartments will be impacted. According to city officials, about 68% of the residents in Tidewater Gardens have moved as the redevelopment project continues.

The city plans to build new, mixed-income housing starting in the Tidewater Gardens neighborhood. Demolition there started about a year ago.

The city recently settled a lawsuit filed two years ago by a few impacted residents who claimed the redevelopment project unfairly harmed the African American community and continued a pattern of segregation in the City of Norfolk.