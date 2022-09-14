Norfolk City Council votes to accept nearly $70K for security support to Rep. Luria

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk City Council voted to accept nearly $70,000 to address security concerns for a local member of Congress.

A spokesperson for second district Congresswoman Elaine Luria says she and her family have been subjected to threats of violence for her work on the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Tuesday night, city council voted to accept $68,000 of funding to pay for Norfolk's Sheriff's Deputies to boost security for Luria.

Officials stress the money is coming from the U.S. Capitol Police, not from the city. Tuesday night's vote was just a formality to accept the funds.

Kurt Williams reached out to Luria's office to get more information on these threats and a comment from her. Her spokesman told us she was not available but emailed a statement: