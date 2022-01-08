Norfolk City Jail temporarily suspends programs, visitation after inmates test positive for COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk City Jail has temporarily halted all programs and suspended visitation in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after the Norfolk Sheriff's Office announced Friday that four inmates at the jail have tested positive for the virus. Officials say each of those inmates are experiencing minor symptoms and are being monitored by medical staff.

The gym is also closed and hot meals have also temporarily been suspended. The jail is also not accepting any inmates from neighboring jurisdictions.

They say the jail is continuing to follow all guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is in daily contact with the Norfolk Department of Health.

There is special section on the sheriff's office's website dedicated to COVID-19, which you can view here. Here, you can will find a number of resources, including a list of Norfolk City Jail COVID-19 protocols, weekly screening results (which are updated every Friday) and frequently asked questions.

Additionally, the NSO has activated the live chat feature on its website and NSO COVID-19 Family Liaison for any family members who are seeking additional information regarding the Norfolk City Jail’s response to the pandemic. The live chat and family liaison are available Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Information on how to contact the family liaison can be found here.

Inmates have also been given cleaning supplies and have been are instructed on how to properly wipe down common areas and surfaces, including, but not limited to, restrooms, tablets and phones after use. Additionally, jail staff are cleaning the entire facility daily with a solution that kills the virus.

All inmates are provided masks to wear, which should be worn at all times.

If you have any questions or concerns, you're encouraged to contact the sheriff's office us via email at covidupdates@norfolk-sheriff.com or via the live chat or NSO Family Liaison.

