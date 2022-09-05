Norfolk City leaders once again reassess crime prevention plan amid recent violence

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk City leaders are once again re-examining their crime prevention plan after another violent weekend in the city.

Nine people were shot and three killed across three incidents Saturday night into Sunday, according to police.

During a news conference Sunday, City Manager Chip Filer said he would be meeting with his trusted partners cabinet to reassess the crime fighting strategies in the city.

"The purpose of that meeting will be to try and identify some additional initiatives that we can take to try and stem the violence we are seeing in our communities," said Filer.

Amid repeated incidents of violence this year in the city, the city has shifted strategies, including put more police officers on the street, using crime fighting technology, partnering with peacemakers to help teach people de-escalation training, and trying to focus on social and economic factors that lead to crime.

"We've tried a number of initiatives. We've tried a number of efforts, all of which seem to not be getting us where we need to be," said Filer.

Filer also said the city's poverty rate has fallen over the last six years and the median income has risen, but yet crime has risen. "From today forward, we are going to find meaningful actionable efforts to stem this violence in this city and make this the city that we all know we want and can live in peacefully and can thrive," he said.

During the news conference, Mayor Kenny Alexander also said part of the strategy included prosecuting criminals. "Norfolk residents deserve a prosecutorial philosophy that keeps offenders off the streets," he said.

When asked if he felt like that was lacking in the city, the mayor didn't respond directly, but said, "We want persons who commit crimes in the city of Norfolk arrested and prosecuted and put away," he said.

On Monday, News 3 asked Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi whether he felt like the mayor was being critical of him. Fatehi said no and said he feels as a prosecutor he is seeking long, proportional sentences for people who commit violent crimes in the city.

At the scene on Sunday, Fatehi told News 3 the community needs to step up and help the police department solve cases. "As far as these incidents, I will hold everybody accountable," he said.