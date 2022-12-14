Norfolk city officials grow closer to finding new police chief

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk says they are moving closer toward hiring the next Chief of Police.

Former Police Chief Larry Boone officially retired in April.

The department said that there were more than three dozen qualified people who applied prior to last month’s deadline.

Recruiters are now reviewing applications to determine which candidates will progress to the next round. According to officials, those that do will be assessed on their respective knowledge, skills and abilities to meet the needs of this critical position.

Top candidates will take part in an assessment center with subject matter experts after the holidays. A finalist list will then be provided to the City for additional interviews and assessments. Then the City Manager will make a selection early next year.

“I am extremely pleased to see such strong interest from those seeking to become Norfolk’s next Chief of Police,” said Dr. Chip Filer, Norfolk City Manager. “This role is of paramount importance to our community today, and well into the future. With respect to that significance, we are working closely and deliberately with the experts at Morris & McDaniel to thoroughly vet this deep pool of applicants to maximize our ability to identify our next chief. I look forward to meeting with these folks very soon and am excited to begin our next chapter of law enforcement in Norfolk.”

