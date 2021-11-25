Norfolk coffee shop happy to see normalcy again after rough year due to COVID-19 pandemic

NORFOLK, Va.— Over the last year and a half many businesses have struggled under the weight of the pandemic. But one local coffee shop in Downtown Norfolk bounced back.

The owner says, "He's fortunate."

Here at Elliot's Fairgrounds Coffee shop, this is just one of the many businesses impacted by labor shortages. But the owner Mike Dimirsky said he’s happy to see a piece of normalcy back at his shop.

Mike Dimirsky, owner of Fairgrounds Coffee shop said, "There's certainly more people out now this year than last year."

"This year with people vaccinated and things moving in a positive direction, things are changing and we see that with business up ticking," said Dimirsky.

Although Dimirsky can now see the light at the end of the tunnel, he said he’s still running into supply chain issues.

"Not being able to get straws one week, certain lids the next week, but customers have been very gracious and very understanding," said Dimirsky.

According to the Virginia Restaurant Association, experts said, "It's still a challenge for the entire hospitality industry. The labor shortages, and rising food and product costs, are all negatively impacting restaurants in Virginia.”

The association said a nationwide survey done on thousands of restaurants in September found 87% of local restaurants remain understaffed since the pandemic. The Virginia Restaurant Association is encouraging people to support their favorite restaurants by purchasing gift cards for the holidays and to come out this weekend for small business Saturday.

