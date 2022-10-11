Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney announces legal conclusions on officer involved shooting from February

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi will be announcing his legal conclusions from his review of the February officer-involved shooting of Barry D. Carrington on Granby Street outside of Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub.

Around 10:30 p.m. on February 12, 2022, Norfolk Police responded to an officer involved shooting that sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Virginia State Police told us back in February that the investigation was being handled by the Chesapeake Field Office and once complete the findings would be handed over to the Commonwealth's Attorney for review. On October 11, 2022, he announced his conclusions from that review.

