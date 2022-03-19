Norfolk crews spend Friday night battling tugboat fire at Colonna's Shipyard, church fire

NORFOLK, Va. - Crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at Colonna's Shipyard, located at 400 Indian River Road, Friday night. News 3 sent a photographer to the scene.

The call came in at 9:21 p.m.

The Norfolk fire chief told us that the fire was below the deck of a 100 ft. tugboat, which looks to be called the Skippin' Sue.

Firefighters made entry below the deck, applying water and foam to suppress the flames.

Around 40 firefighters from Norfolk and Chesapeake responded to the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 11 p.m., there is still an active scene as firefighters are working to bring the fire under control. Officials say they could be there a while due to access issues.

Shortly after the fire at the shipyard, firefighters also responded to a fire at Norview United Methodist Church in the 1100 block of Hugo Street just before 10 p.m. This fire was confined to a small area in the back of the building with no extension to the rest of the church, and it was brought under control at 10:14 p.m.

