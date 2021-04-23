Watch
Norfolk Crime Line holds 27th annual golf classic

Ben Goode
A long putt on the 18th green as sunset closes in
Long Putt
Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 23, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Crime Line is back on the green for its 27th annual golf tournament.

It was held Friday at the Sewell's Point Golf Course.

The golf tournament is one of the nonprofit's biggest fundraisers.

News 3 is proud to be a sponsor for the event.

So far, they've raised $5,320. That money is used to pay out tips to people who call the 1-888-LOCK-U-UP number or use the P3 app.

Last year the Norfolk Crime Line received more than 700 tips and approved more than $6,100 in reward money.

You can help support their efforts by clicking here.

