Norfolk deadline for neighborhood road improvement input is June 30

NORFOLK, Va.— No matter how you get around Norfolk, the city wants to make sure you’re able to do it safely.

The city created the Multimodal Norfolk website to get public input about where residents believe road improvements should be made.

The assessment opened in February. So far, hundreds of people have responded.

“If they know of a particular location that's very difficult or very unsafe to cross, either with a bike or if you're walking, or you know, whatever it might be, if you see a place that's particularly unsafe, please let us know about that," said Norfolk Department of Transit Director Amy Inman.

Inman says the Department of Transit wants to know things like where crosswalks could be added or where a bike lane would make travel safer for cyclists.

“We're looking at not only just vehicular [traffic], and you know, how we're getting around in our cars, but really looking at it from a pedestrian perspective—people who ride a bike, people who take transit people who are scooting now,” Inman said.

They’ll also consider areas where the public believes the speed limit should be lowered or where pedestrian crossing times should be increased.

“Things that we know we can do right away, we will certainly start to try to check those items off of the list,” Inman said.

A resident in East Norview says they want speed bumps near a park where they’re afraid someone will get hit. Another resident says they want bike lanes on Chesapeake Boulevard.

Meanwhile, someone in Titustown wants pedestrian accommodations for seniors in the community.

Residents can also provide input by email at comments@multimodalnorfolk.com or by calling 757-632-0214.

