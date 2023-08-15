Norfolk Department of Human Services moves to new location

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Department of Human Services is relocating its operations to Attucks Theatre while its current facility undergoes renovations.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 21, people seeking assistance with benefit programs, housing support for children and families, safety and wellness support and other programs can go to the Attucks Theatre at 1010 Church Street, according to a Department of Human Services press release.

The new facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Protective services will continue to be available at any time, according to the press release. People seeking public assistance can also apply online at any time.

The Attucks Theatre can support all essential services with the same access as the department's current location, according to the Department of Human Services. The renovations are expected to be completed in early 2024.