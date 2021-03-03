Menu

Norfolk detectives arrest, charge man hurt in fatal triple shooting

Posted at 9:14 PM, Mar 02, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk detectives have charged a man who was hurt during a triple shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

On February 27 around 12:35 p.m., police were responded to the 500 block of Timothy Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers got to the scene, they found 19-year-old Troquan S. Martin of Norfolk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers later learned that two more victims, an unidentified 22-year-old man and James C. Wilson, 23, had also been shot. They both received treatment at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and are expected to be okay.

As a result of the investigation, Wilson has been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Once Wilson is released, he will be taken to the Norfolk City Jail.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this homicide.

