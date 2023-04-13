Norfolk detectives ask for public's assistance identifying burglary suspect

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who they say is responsible for a string of burglaries.

From March 25 to March 29, the man broke into three businesses in the Wards Corner neighborhood, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The impacted stores and the dates police say they were robbed are as follows:



Guads, located at 7515 Granby Street, on March 25

Wendy’s, located at 208 E. Little Creek Road, on March 28

Lo Botica, located at 7552 Virginian Drive, on March 29

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

