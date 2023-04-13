Watch Now
Norfolk detectives ask for public's assistance identifying burglary suspect

Norfolk Police Department
Posted at 2:08 PM, Apr 13, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who they say is responsible for a string of burglaries.

From March 25 to March 29, the man broke into three businesses in the Wards Corner neighborhood, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The impacted stores and the dates police say they were robbed are as follows:

  • Guads, located at 7515 Granby Street, on March 25
  • Wendy’s, located at 208 E. Little Creek Road, on March 28
  • Lo Botica, located at 7552 Virginian Drive, on March 29

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
