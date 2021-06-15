Watch
Norfolk detectives looking for missing, endangered man last seen early Tuesday morning

Norfolk Police Department
Joseph C. Tilden
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jun 15, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk detectives are looking for a man who was last seen early Tuesday morning.

Detectives say 23-year-old Joseph C. Tilden was last seen around 2:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Verdun Avenue.

Tilden is about 5'8" tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be endangered and authorities say he may have a history of mental illness.

If you see Tilden or know where he may be, you are asked to please call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

