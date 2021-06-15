Norfolk detectives looking for missing, endangered man last seen early Tuesday morning

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk detectives are looking for a man who was last seen early Tuesday morning.

Detectives say 23-year-old Joseph C. Tilden was last seen around 2:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Verdun Avenue.

Tilden is about 5'8" tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be endangered and authorities say he may have a history of mental illness.

If you see Tilden or know where he may be, you are asked to please call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

Stay with News 3 for updates.