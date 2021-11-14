Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk double shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 man hospitalized

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 1:08 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 13:08:23-05

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a double shooting left one man dead and another injured Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at noon. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Strand Street, where they found two men who had been shot.

One man was declared dead at the scene, while the other was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks