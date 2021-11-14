Norfolk double shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 man hospitalized

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a double shooting left one man dead and another injured Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at noon. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Strand Street, where they found two men who had been shot.

One man was declared dead at the scene, while the other was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.