Norfolk double shooting leaves 2 victims hospitalized, 1 with life-threatening injuries

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two male victims to the hospital early Friday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around midnight Friday. Officers responded to the 7900 block of Chesapeake Boulevard for the incident.

Police said two male victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries, and the other's condition is currently unknown.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this shooting, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story.