Chesapeake double shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

Posted at 8:03 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 13:54:32-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police are investigating a double shooting in the 2600 block of Indian River Road that left one man dead and another injured Monday evening.

Around 6:51 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 Indian River Road for reports of shots fired in the area. Arriving around 6:58 p.m., they found a vehicle in the westbound lane of the road.

One person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 23-year-old Lavontae Johnson of Chesapeake.

The other victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.

Norfolk Police initially confirmed the shooting; they later said that the shooting happened in Chesapeake and that the Chesapeake Police Department is handling the investigation.

Officers are still on scene investigating the the shooting. There is no suspect description at this time.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

