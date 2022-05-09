Norfolk elementary school placed on lockdown after man, juvenile shot nearby

NORFOLK, Va. - A man and juvenile male were shot in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to the report of gunshots in the 800 block of Bagnall Road. A crime scene was located in the 800 block of Wide Street.

When crews arrived they found two gunshot victims, one man, and one juvenile male.

According to police, the juvenile was treated on-scene by medics for a graze to the neck.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. The status of their injuries is unknown at this time as News 3 works to learn more details.

Out of precaution, police say Tidewater Park Elementary was placed on a lockdown while they investigated this incident.

The incident is still under investigation.

Norfolk Public Schools released the following statement on the lockdown: