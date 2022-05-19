Norfolk father, House of Delegates candidate creates tool for local families seeking baby formula

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk father and candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates released a new tool to help families in need find baby formula.

Phil Hernandez's new blog will focus on available formula in the City of Norfolk, with an emphasis on the Ocean View, East Beach and Wards Corner areas.

The blog will provide weekly updates about the supply of baby formula in a number of locations, from local grocery stores to pharmacies. Some of the locations are accessible using public transportation.

“At a time when people are driving from store to store only to find empty shelves, my goal is to help families in our community find the baby formula they so desperately need, while also saving them as much time and money as possible,” Hernandez said. “One recent weekend, I drove to 9 different stores in Norfolk, inventoried what they had in stock, and shared that information publicly.

"I was blown away by the response from the community and decided to do this on a more regular basis, as long as the supply crisis lasts. Even if this new tool only helps one family per week, I’ll count that as a big success.”

Hernandez currently serves as the senior vice president for policy and advocacy at a local nonprofit organization.

If elected to the House of Delegates, he would be the first candidate to serve the newly-created 94th District.