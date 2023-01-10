Norfolk Festevents releases 2023 schedule

NORFOLK, Va. – This year’s official Norfolk Festevents schedule has been released.

The organization says this season’s “dynamic waterfront festivals, events, and celebrations” will include wine, music, and food festivals, fireworks, concerts, marketplaces, and more.

The first event on the schedule is the Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival on May 6 and 7, and the last event will be the Holiday Yule Log Bonfire and Christmas Market in December. There will be events each month starting in May, except for the month of November.

Here is a breakdown of the slated events and dates:

WTKR

Tickets for some events are now available to purchase here.