Watch Now
News

Actions

Norfolk Festevents releases 2023 schedule

Norfolk Tower Cam
WTKR News 3
Norfolk Tower Cam
Norfolk Tower Cam
Norfolk
norfolk.PNG
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 09:18:37-05

NORFOLK, Va. – This year’s official Norfolk Festevents schedule has been released.

The organization says this season’s “dynamic waterfront festivals, events, and celebrations” will include wine, music, and food festivals, fireworks, concerts, marketplaces, and more.

The first event on the schedule is the Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival on May 6 and 7, and the last event will be the Holiday Yule Log Bonfire and Christmas Market in December. There will be events each month starting in May, except for the month of November.

Here is a breakdown of the slated events and dates:

norfolk festevents 2023 schedule

Tickets for some events are now available to purchase here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV