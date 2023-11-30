Norfolk Fire Chief leaving, will become new Hagerstown Fire Chief in January

NORFOLK, Va. — Chief John DiBacco with Norfolk Fire-Rescue is leaving the city and moving to Maryland to become Hagerstown's new chief, according to a press release from the City of Hagerstown.

Hagerstown's Fire Chief Steve Lohr is retiring in January, and DiBacco will take his place.

DiBacco has served the City of Norfolk since 1992, advancing through the ranks of firefighter/paramedic, company officer, battalion chief, and assistant fire chief.

He's lead a staff of 526 full-time career fire and emergency medical service professionals for over 54,000 calls per year, according to the release from Hagerstown.

DiBacco has also provided leadership to the Fire Marshals Office, Division of Training and Professional Development, Bureau of Capital Assets and Logistics, Office of Corporate Communications and the Office of Safety and Occupational Health, and has been the lead in development and construction of the soon to be completed $20 million state of the art fire facility in Norfolk.

DiBacco has a Bachelor of Applied Studies in Human Resources Management & Leadership Studies from University of Richmond and a Master of Arts in Public Safety Leadership and Administration with a Fire Administration concentration from Arizona State University, and has received several firefighter and paramedic of the year awards from local organizations as well as being appointed by the governor to the E911 Service Board.

"With Chief DiBacco and Deputy Fire Chief Hopkins we have two exceptional fire professionals that bring a diversity of experience from their respective careers," said Hagerstown City Administrator Scott Nicewarner. "This team will continue the work that previous chiefs have done in progressing the operations and the success of the Hagerstown Fire Department."

Retiring Chief Lohr also shared a positive outlook on the next phase of leadership.

"I am very proud to pass the fire chief's duties and responsibilities to Chief John DiBacco. He will command a team of fire service professionals who will surely carry HFD's success into the future. Our citizens are fortunate that John has agreed to serve this community after distinguishing himself in the tidewater region of Virginia for over 30 years."

DiBacco will take over as Hagerstown Fire Chief on Jan. 7.