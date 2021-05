NORFOLK, Va. - Fire crews responded to a fire located in the 300 block Dune Street around 5:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire fighters saw visible flames coming from 8742 Hammet.

A page for “fire control” was finally sent at 6:27 a.m., and two adults, three children, and two dogs were displaced as a result of the fire.

There were no injuries and the cause has not yet been determined.