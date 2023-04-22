Norfolk Fire Marshals arrest man after 'small fires' in complex

NORFOLK, Va. — Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 3038 Sewells Point Road around 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says the fire was quickly put out by the first arriving units, and there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.

The departments says investigators discovered multiple small fires set around the complex, and the suspect was quickly identified.

The 30-year-old man was initially detained by Norfolk Fire Marshals with help from the Norfolk police, according to the department.

He was then arrested by members of the Norfolk Fire Marshals Office.

He has been charged with burning of a dwelling and is being held without bond in the Norfolk City Jail.

