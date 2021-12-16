Norfolk Fire Rescue battles 2 early morning fires

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Fire Rescue crews are working to control two significant early morning fires that are happening.

Norfolk Fire Rescue received word of the first fire around 2:52 a.m. and reported to 4126 Llewelyn Ave to help.

A one story home could be seen on fire with flames pouring through the roof as the entire house became engulfed.

One occupant was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital due to possible smoke inhalation.

The second fire was reported at 4:18 am at 234 W. 31st St.

Chesapeake Fire and Virginia Beach fire helped Norfolk Fire by covering two stations while Norfolk Fire was busy. Red Cross is also assisting.

No injuries were reported but some were displaced due to the fire.

