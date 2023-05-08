Norfolk Fire-Rescue investigating 'suspicious' overnight house fire on Ethel Ave.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue says personnel are investigating a “suspicious” overnight house fire.

The fire was reported around 3:20 a.m. on Monday, May 8, according to Battalion Chief Glen Williams.

Chief Williams says when crews arrived at the scene, located at the 200 block of Ethel Ave., they found a fire in the crawl space. Crews extinguished the fire before it spread to the house, according to Chief Williams.



At the home, three people were treated for smoke inhalation, Chief Williams said. He added that due to the fire, they’ve been displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue A picture of the damage caused by the fire in the crawl space.

Chief Williams called the fire “suspicious.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.