Norfolk Fire-Rescue responds to 'heavy' residential fire on E. Little Creek Rd.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk fire crews responded to a "heavy" residential fire just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 18.

Authorities say the residence was located in the 1300 block of E. Little Creek Road.



Upon arrival, officials say the fire was attacked from the outside until it was safe to attack the flames from the inside. Officials say the attack was “very difficult” due to “hoarder conditions.”

The fire was under control by 8 a.m., according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue. There have not been any reported injuries yet.

The fire is currently under investigation.

