Norfolk firefighter sent to hospital following apartment fire

Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday morning in Norfolk.

According to officials, the fire was on the 10th floor of Lakewood Plaza apartments. The crews were dispatched at 8:23 a.m., and they called fire control at 9:11 a.m.

They say there are no civilian injuries, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Crews say the fire appears to be confined to the room or origin, but investigators are preparing to begin their work now.

It is believed that most residents will not be displaced and they are in the process of letting them back in their apartments now.

