Norfolk firefighters respond to fire at paper recycling facility

NORFOLK, Va. - Firefighters with Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at a local paper recycling facility Thursday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched to Atlantic Paper Stock, Inc. on Church Street at 3:15 p.m.
Officials told News 3 when units arrived, they didn't see anything visible. However, while investigating, they found there was a fire inside the business.
Firefighters made an interior attack and noted sprinkler activation.
The fire was called under control at 3:37 p.m.
Crews are still on scene completing an overhaul. The fire marshal's office will then conduct its investigation.
At this time, it's unknown what caused the fire or where it originated.