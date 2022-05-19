Watch
Norfolk firefighters respond to fire at paper recycling facility

NF Church Street Atlantic Paper Stock, Inc. fire (May 19)
Posted at 4:39 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 16:39:44-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Firefighters with Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at a local paper recycling facility Thursday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to Atlantic Paper Stock, Inc. on Church Street at 3:15 p.m.

Officials told News 3 when units arrived, they didn't see anything visible. However, while investigating, they found there was a fire inside the business.

Firefighters made an interior attack and noted sprinkler activation.

The fire was called under control at 3:37 p.m.

Crews are still on scene completing an overhaul. The fire marshal's office will then conduct its investigation.

At this time, it's unknown what caused the fire or where it originated.

