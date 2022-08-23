Norfolk group home for disabled veterans pleads for help as it faces closure

NORFOLK, Va. – At the Norfolk group home on Church Street, the veterans and their caretakers are more like family.

But soon, many vets, including Cleve Stone, could be left without a place to call home.

“To try to find another place to go to, it would be hard on me, and it would be hard on other people too,” said Stone.

A Hand in Need is in a dire situation. The non-profit houses disabled seniors and veterans who would otherwise have no place to go. The folks living here need 24-hour care, but that can get expensive.

"A lot of bills go unpaid..to try and keep the doors open. And it gets hard," Tiffanie Smith, the director of A Hand in Need said.

This water bill is more than $1,700. Director Tiffanie Smith says the bills keep piling up, and with inflation on the rise, they say it's getting harder to keep the lights on.

A Hand in Need now faces the real possibility of shutting down this house on Church Street and its two other homes in Hampton Roads.

"We’re hurting. We have tons of bills I’m still figuring out to pay," Smith said.

A Hand in Need is funded by donations and the seniors pay rent through social security. But many of them simply can't afford it and are staying for free. Smith says rent costs less than if they were in a nursing home, charging folks here anywhere between $2,500 and $4,000. That covers a place to sleep, three meals a day, hygiene products, clothing, and the staff salaries.

The director has been paying out of pocket to keep the doors open but says she can't for much longer and is desperate for the community's help so these seniors don't end up on the streets.

"We would like the community to acknowledge we’re here and just a little light on us will brighten up our day," Smith told News 3.

One veteran resident, Cleve Stone, says this group home offers more than just a roof over their head.

It is really nice now. It’s getting better and better and better. I feel even better now," Stone said.

The nonprofit is asking for donations to help the seniors and veterans they serve. There is now a GoFund Me for A Helping Hand if you'd like to help.

Despite this hardship, the director says they still have beds available for anyone in need.

To donate, click here.

