Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk, Hampton schools propose pay raises for teachers

teacher stress
Scripps National
teacher stress
Posted at 10:09 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 22:09:16-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Two local school districts are proposing pay raises for employees.

At Wednesday's Hampton City School Board meeting, the 2023 Superintendent’s Recommended Budget was presented.

The proposed budget included a five percent pay raise for all full-time staff and the majority of part-time positions. It will include no increase to the employee portion of healthcare premiums, a $7.9 million investment. 

The budget also includes adjustments to the teacher salary scale and other support staff positions. It has proposed a starting teacher salary for the 2022-2023 school year of $51,000 (bachelors) and $53,600 (masters in the field) with a sign-on bonus of $750 after taxes.

Hampton isn't the only school district proposing a pay raise. In Norfolk, the Superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools has proposed a budget that includes a six percent pay raise for teachers. 

The proposed budget makes note of an ongoing shortage in the Commonwealth - acknowledging the difficulties for teachers during the pandemic.

Norfolk's proposed budget also offers bonuses, incentives, and stipends. Plus, it also includes incentives for bus drivers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories