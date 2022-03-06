Norfolk, Hampton schools propose pay raises for teachers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Two local school districts are proposing pay raises for employees.

At Wednesday's Hampton City School Board meeting, the 2023 Superintendent’s Recommended Budget was presented.

The proposed budget included a five percent pay raise for all full-time staff and the majority of part-time positions. It will include no increase to the employee portion of healthcare premiums, a $7.9 million investment.

The budget also includes adjustments to the teacher salary scale and other support staff positions. It has proposed a starting teacher salary for the 2022-2023 school year of $51,000 (bachelors) and $53,600 (masters in the field) with a sign-on bonus of $750 after taxes.

Hampton isn't the only school district proposing a pay raise. In Norfolk, the Superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools has proposed a budget that includes a six percent pay raise for teachers.

The proposed budget makes note of an ongoing shortage in the Commonwealth - acknowledging the difficulties for teachers during the pandemic.

Norfolk's proposed budget also offers bonuses, incentives, and stipends. Plus, it also includes incentives for bus drivers.

