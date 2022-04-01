Norfolk high school students participate in nationwide walkout supporting LGBT community

NORFOLK, Va. - Maury High School students participated in a nationwide walkout in support of the LGBT community Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the walkout's organizers, the walkout is in protest of the hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills introduced and passed in state legislatures.

One of those bills is the recent "Don't Say Gay" bill in Florida that bars instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. It would also let parents sue school districts that violate those restrictions.

Other examples include Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s directive to investigate parents of transgender children for child abuse; and the Idaho State House's recently-passed legislation to sentence parents to life in prison if they seek out gender-affirming health care, though Republicans in the Senate recently defeated the bill.

Maury's walkout took place around 12:40 p.m.