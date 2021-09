NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after an early morning hit-and-run left a pedestrian seriously injured.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, and officers responded to the intersection of Chesapeake Boulevard and Robin Hood Road.

The pedestrian was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect information.

This is a developing story.