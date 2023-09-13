Norfolk hosting town hall to help you prepare for flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — The city is hosting a town hall workshop on Wednesday to help citizens better prepare for floods.

Norfolk is no stranger to flooded roads, especially during heavy rains and tidal flooding.

Flooding on Colonial Avenue in Norfolk

Norfolk officials will help with how to prepare for flood emergencies, how to get flood insurance and how you can help try and prevent flooding in your neighborhood.

The town hall starts at 6:30 p.m. at the East Ocean View Community Center on 20th Bay Street.

If you'd like to attends, you can register ahead of time here.