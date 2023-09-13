Watch Now
News

Actions

Norfolk hosting town hall to help you prepare for flooding

Flooding seen on Norfolk streets on July 24, 2023.
Brianna Lanham/WTKR
Flooding seen on Norfolk streets on July 24, 2023.
Flooding seen on Norfolk streets on July 24, 2023.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 05:42:20-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The city is hosting a town hall workshop on Wednesday to help citizens better prepare for floods.

Norfolk is no stranger to flooded roads, especially during heavy rains and tidal flooding.

Flooding on Colonial Avenue in Norfolk

Norfolk officials will help with how to prepare for flood emergencies, how to get flood insurance and how you can help try and prevent flooding in your neighborhood.

The town hall starts at 6:30 p.m. at the East Ocean View Community Center on 20th Bay Street.

If you'd like to attends, you can register ahead of time here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV