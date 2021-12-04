Norfolk hosts clinic connecting residents facing eviction with legal, financial resources

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Department of Neighborhood Services will hold an eviction prevention resource clinic to connect residents in need to legal and financial resources to pay overdue rent and utility fees and assist with childcare costs.

Some of the resources that will be available at the event include representatives from Legal Aid and the Virginia Poverty Law Center, as well as city staff, to assist residents with rent relief applications, utility assistance and financial resources.

All Norfolk households facing eviction are eligible to receive assistance. Residents are asked to bring as much documentation as possible, including a rental agreement or lease, utility bills, a photo ID, Social Security cards and paystubs.

The event will be held Saturday, December 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Attucks Theatre. Breakfast, lunch and childcare will be provided at no cost, but registration is required.

For more information about this clinic and Eviction Prevention Services, go online or call (757) 664-RENT.