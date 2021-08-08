Watch
Norfolk house fire leaves 1 person injured, police investigating

(News 3)
Posted at 8:25 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 08:25:16-04

NORFOLK, Va. - One person was injured in a Norfolk house fire early Sunday morning.

According to fire officials with the Norfolk Fire Department, the fire was called in at 5:11 a.m., and crews responded to Benjamin Avenue. When they arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in smoke and fire.

Arriving crews immediately began a fire attack and a search, and discovered one victim. There is no information on the victim's identity or the severity of their injuries at this time.

Fire control was obtained at 6:23 a.m.

The fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office and the Norfolk Police Department.

