Norfolk imam explains why some Muslims are hesitant to speak on Gaza conflict

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 is hearing more from the Muslim community regarding the war in Israel.

Reporter Jay Greene visited Masjid William Salaam, a mosque in Norfolk, and spoke with Ismael Saleem whose message includes a theme of charity. Saleem is the imam, or leader, at the mosque.

Malik Emmanuel/WTKR Imam Ismael Saleem

"Whenever our brothers or sisters are in turmoil, we should always come together," he said. "Try to support those people that are in turmoil."

That's his key message to Muslims across America.

Greene also asked him about what he sees as the biggest misconception about the war in Israel.

"I think that people believe that this is Jewish versus Muslim conflict," he said. "It's not Jews versus Muslims, but more of a conflict over land."

Saleem said one of the pillars of Islam is charity. His association of mosques is taking up a monetary donation for Muslims in need in the Middle East.

Malik Emmanuel/WTKR Ismael Saleem

He also explained why some Muslims fear backlash over speaking out about the war.

"If you are courageous enough to tell that other side, you may be vilified for it," he told Greene. "I don't think people are up for it. I mean, myself, personally, when I was 20 years old, I didn't want to be the person who had to stand up for what was going on in Iraq or Afghanistan."

Aaron Karp, a senior lecturer at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, said the rival communities involved in the war have legitimate claims.

Malik Emmanuel/WTKR Aaron Karp

"Both want control of key objects they want to control Jerusalem," he said. "Jerusalem means quite a bit to the Jews. It means something to the Palestinians, as well. Both groups want control of the territory of Palestine."

A big problem—no one wants to be segmented or have partial control.

"You got a situation where they threatened each other now. So you've added the element of violence," Karp said. "It's very hard to find a solution that's going to satisfy both groups. It's really hard to even define trade-offs."

Saleem said he's determined to educate Muslims in his community and beyond.

Malik Emmanuel/WTKR

"This conflict is just continuing to go on and the more people delve into it, I just try to give them as much information as possible," he said.

