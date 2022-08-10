Watch Now
Norfolk in-home daycare provider convicted of involuntary manslaughter in death of 2-year-old

Norfolk Police Department
Jessica A. Cherry
Posted at 6:55 PM, Aug 10, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. -- Jessica Cherry, a woman accused of murder in the death of a 2-year-old toddler, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Norfolk Police said Cherry ran an in-home daycare on Jenifer Street, which is where they found the child unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

In September 2020, detectives arrested and charged 37-year-old Jessica A. Cherry with second-degree murder in connection with this incident. Last year, Cherry waived her right to the preliminary hearing to instead face a grand jury.

Earlier this week, Cherry plead guilty to second-degree murder, but Wednesday, she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Cherry now faces one to ten years in prison. She will be sentenced on December 16 at 11 a.m.

