Norfolk International Airport accepting proposals for new on-site hotel

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport is now accepting proposals for a new on-site hotel.

According to the airport’s website, the new hotel will be within walking distance of the Departures Terminal.

“This addition will enhance ORF with an internationally branded, full-service hotel with conveniences expected by airport patrons,” the airport said.

Norfolk International Airport This image, included in Mark Perryman's January 2023 State of the Airport presentation, shows several expected improvements and expansions at Norfolk International Airport in the coming years.

The hotel is one element of the airport’s planned expansion, which also includes a TSA redesign, terminal expansions, a people mover and more.

RELATED: Norfolk Airport to begin TSA redesign in 'the next year'; on-site hotel, terminal expansions on tap

In March, News 3’s Anthony Sabella spoke with Mark Perryman, the airport’s Executive Director. At the time, Perryman said they were already receiving interest from potential developers. The airport will provide the land and customer base, while the developer will be responsible for construction costs and the property lease, Perryman explained.

Kurt Krause, the president of the tourism-focused organization VisitNorfolk, expressed his excitement to Anthony about the hotel.

“I couldn’t be more excited. Right now, I think we need another 500 to 1,000 rooms, today. We’re running 70 percent occupancy," said Krause. “To put a 150-room — I think that's what the estimate is — of a hotel on the airport grounds. That does nothing but help the inventory of our city.”

Proposals for the new hotel will be accepted through June 30. Applicants must meet the following qualifications: 10 years of experience in developing, financing and building a full-service hotel; 10 years of experience managing and operating a full-service hotel.

For more information, click here.