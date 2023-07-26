Norfolk International Airport choosing between 3 proposals for on-site hotel

NORFOLK, Va. — An effort to build Norfolk International Airport's first on-site hotel is taking its next steps.

Airport leadership tells News 3 they're reviewing three proposals from Goldmin Investors LLC, ORF Hospitality Partners and Harmony Hospitality.

The airport put out an initial "request for proposals" in the spring and closed the submissions this month.

There are plans to make a final selection in September.

Renderings show the hotel occupying the current short-term parking lot on the north side of the terminal.

