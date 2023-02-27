Norfolk International Airport to receive $5.4 million to fund construction of people mover

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced funding for three Virginia airports, including Norfolk International Airport.

In a release, the Senators said the airport will receive $5.4 million to “construct a people mover on the pedestrian bridge connecting the departures and arrivals terminal building.”

The funding, which is included in the infrastructure package outlined in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, was negotiated by Senator Warner and supported by Senator Kaine.

The Senators described the funding as “another win from the bipartisan infrastructure law.”

“The bipartisan infrastructure law provides sustained investments to make air travel smoother and safer, and we’re glad to see another year of targeted airport investments across the Commonwealth to make that a reality,” the Senators said in a joint statement.

Additionally, Dulles International Airport and Richmond International Airport will receive $20 million and $4 million, respectively.