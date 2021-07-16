Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival returns along downtown waterfront for its 20th year

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk is bringing a taste of the Latino community and culture along the downtown waterfront with the 20th annual Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival.

The festival, presented by Newport News Shipbuilding, is scheduled for Saturday, July 24, from 5-10 p.m., at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

For 20 years, the Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival brings together elements of the Hampton Roads’ Latino community with authentic cuisine, live music, a wide variety of dance lessons & performances, children’s activities, and more.

Pablo Antonio y La Firma (Salsa, Merengue & Cumbia), from the Washington, D.C. area, and Kadencia Orchestra (Bomba, Plena & Salsa), from Richmond, will headline this year's musical performances, along with the local DJ Mangu from La Selecta Radio.

Festival guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy dance lessons and performances from Libra Dance and Mambo Room.

At the festival, the region’s top Latino food vendors are set to offer an authentic and diverse menu that includes empanadas, street tacos, elote, burritos, carnitas, flan, arroz con gandules, pernil, and much more.

The event is free and open to the public to eat, drink, and salsa the night away.

