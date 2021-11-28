Norfolk launches new project to combat litter

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk has been recently selected to participate in a new project that will help the city develop strategies to prevent litter.

Litterati is a global litter data science company. They selected Norfolk to participate in the new City Fingerprint Project using the Analyze platform.

Analyze allows cities to take a data science approach to develop a litter composite baseline like commercial corridors or illegal dumping hotspots. The platform then provides the who, what, where and when data on litter, so then Norfolk can better develop strategies to prevent it.

The project will also monitor changes in four evaluation periods, to determine if the new litter prevention methods are working.

“Litter is a global issue, impacting cities across the country. The City of Norfolk is excited to partner with Litterati to combat litter in our city, which has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Data collected through Litterati will aid in ongoing public awareness, education and grassroots efforts to create a litter-free Norfolk,” said Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D.

Keep Norfolk Beautiful (KNB) has worked with its Love Our City and Litter-Free Norfolk campaigns.

KNB has hosted volunteer outreach activities such as adopt-a-spots, community cleanups, special waste collections, green education, beautification efforts, and resident and business partnerships with the Green Bucket Brigade litter kit adoption project.

“You can’t solve a problem without first understanding it,” explains Litterati Founder and CEO Jeff Kirschner. “Norfolk is taking the first step to getting to the root of their litter problem.”

The City Fingerprint Project launches this month and will continue for a year.