Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival returns to Waterside District

NORFOLK, Va. - Mac & cheese lovers are in for a cheesy treat as the second annual Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival takes over the Waterside District on August 7.

The festival is set to bring 15 of the area's best restaurants and food trucks.

Organizers say, no matter how one prefers the cheesy dish to be made—peppery, with ketchup, crispy with breadcrumbs or creamy like butter, you'll find the mac and cheese right at the festival.

According to the event's Facebook page, there will even be a kid's zone filled with carnival games and activities, making it a perfect family fun Saturday activity.

The festival will also feature a mac & cheese, french fry eating & can of whiz contests, and much more.

Premium tickets cost $34.99 for entry times of 1 to 4 p.m. or 5 to 8 p.m.

Premium tickets include:



Festival entry

10 Mac N’ Cheese Vouchers

1 Drink Voucher (Alcoholic or Non-Alcoholic)

VIP tickets cost $59.99 for entry times of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

VIP ticket access includes:



Express two-hour early entry

All you can eat mac n’ cheese from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.(pay as you go after 1PM)

4 drink vouchers

Complimentary order of fries

Commemorative keepsake

25% Off coupon

Kids 10 and under are free.

All food-related items will work on a voucher system with vouchers sold in sheets 10 for $15. Bars, beverage stations & beer gardens serving ice cold brews, fine spirits, water, soda & other refreshments will operate on a normal cash & credit system. Additional vendors will be on hand to sell funnel cakes, cotton candy, ice-cream, water ice, hot chocolate, desserts & other goodies.

Between 4 to 5 p.m. the festival will be shutdown for enhanced cleaning.

