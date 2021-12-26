Norfolk man accused of 2 fatal stabbings in late 2020 scheduled for court mental examination

NORFOLK, Va. - L.C. Grant III, the man accused of stabbing Donta Jackson and Michael Mizzell in Norfolk in late October and early November 2020, has a mental examination scheduled for Monday, December 27 in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Jackson, 31, was found with multiple stab wounds in the 5700 block of Hoggard Road on October 28, 2020. He was taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Mizzell, 50, was found dead inside a Little Bay Avenue apartment while police were performing a well-being check on November 6, 2020.

Prosecutors initially filed a second-degree murder charge against Grant for Jackson's death.

According to Sgt. William Pickering with the Norfolk Police Department, Grant has now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, one count of carjacking, two counts of using a firearm during commission of a felony and one count of credit card theft.

