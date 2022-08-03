Norfolk man arrested after attempting to run away from police following multi-city vehicle pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Norfolk man is behind bars after attempting to escape police in a car and on foot Saturday evening, officials said.

Detective Michael Hilton of the Chesapeake Police Department told News 3 a CPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle with multiple occupants around 6:13 p.m. Saturday evening near the intersection of Crossways Boulevard and Greenbrier Parkway. The vehicle failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated, Hilton said.

The pursuit went up Greenbrier Parkway, onto I-64, and continued onto I-264 before exiting onto Newtown Road. The suspect vehicle soon blew a tire and came to a stop in a parking lot of a business at Virginia Beach Boulevard and Fair Meadows Road.

The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Robert Buie, ran away while officers detained the other occupants of the vehicle. Both Virginia State Police and the Virginia Beach Police Department assisted in the search for Buie, who was later found and arrested by VBPD officers.

Buie is currently being held without bail at Virginia Beach Correctional Center on one count of felony identity theft and one felony probation violation. At least one additional charge is pending from Chesapeake, Hilton said.

Buie's preliminary hearing in Virginia Beach General District Court is currently scheduled for September 29, according to court records.