Norfolk man convicted of sexually abusing 11-year-old

Posted at 5:53 PM, Jan 09, 2023
A federal jury convicted a Norfolk man last Friday on charges of abusive sexual contact of a minor.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, in 2019, Donald Gene Ferguson II, 51, was working as a civilian Department of Defense employee in Iwakuni, Japan.

During the summer of 2019, while in military housing in Iwakuni, Ferguson forced an 11-year-old minor to touch his genitals, court records show.

While the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) was investigating the abuse, they discovered Ferguson also sexually abused a 12-year-old in the summer of 2012 while living in Florida.

Ferguson faces a maximum penalty of life in prison when sentenced on May 9.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

