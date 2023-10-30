Norfolk man dies after crash involving 3 vehicles in Gloucester County: VSP

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A Norfolk man is dead after a crash involving three vehicles in Gloucester County Sunday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, VSP troopers responded to the crash on Route 17 (George Washington Memorial Highway) at the intersection of Woods Cross Road.

According to VSP's investigations, the driver of a Nissan sedan, George Asbell, was driving eastbound on Davenport Road when he failed to yield at the intersection and hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle was traveling northbound on Route 17.

Troopers added that the motorcycle then hit a Chevrolet sedan that was stopped at the stop sign, westbound on Woods Cross Road at Route 17.

The motorcycle rider, Jack John Russo, Jr., 68, and his passenger, Angela Marie Russo, 56, were both thrown from the motorcycle and taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said Jack John Russo, Jr. eventually died from his injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet sedan, Christine Cormier, 42, was not injured in the crash.

Asbell has been charged with reckless driving.

While the crash remains under investigation, VSP troopers said neither speed nor alcohol contributed to this crash.