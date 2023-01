NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died following a crash that happened late Tuesday morning in Norfolk.

Around 11 a.m., the Norfolk Police Department said officers responded to the 6200 block of Granby Street where a car reportedly hit a tree.

First responders took the driver, Jay Meeker, 47, of Norfolk, to the hospital where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation by the Norfolk Police Department's Auto Squad Unit.