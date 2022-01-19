Watch
Man fatally shot inside Norfolk home

Posted at 1:04 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 13:23:04-05

NORFOLK, Va. – A man has died following a late nightt shooting on Remsen Street.

On January 18, 2022, around 10:20 p.m. police responded to a home in the 7200 block of Remsen Street for the report of a gunshot victim around 10:20 p.m. on January 18, 2022.

When the officers arrived, they located Frankie D. Bland, 24, of Norfolk, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Bland was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation have determined that this incident occurred inside of the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

